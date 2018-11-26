14 picked for U-20 AFC futsal qualification

File picture shows FAM player Jamhuri Zainuddin (left) trying to surpass the TV3 Scoreboard team’s defence at the FAM 2018 Futsal Championship at Wisma FAM, November 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — National Under-20 futsal squad coach Jamhuri Zainuddin has listed 14 players for the AFC 2019 Asian Football Confederation Futsal Championship qualifying round in Bangkok, Thailand from December 5 to 9.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in its latest posting on Facebook, said the squad had departed for Bangkok yesterday for a final training session before facing the tournament that would take place at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok.

Malaysia would start its campaign against Myanmar on December 5, Thailand (December 6), Indonesia (December 7), before completing the preliminary round action against Vietnam on December 9.

The top three teams after four preliminary round matches would qualify for the next round of the tournament to be held in Iran next year.

List of 14 players.

Aiman Fikry Ramli (Selangor); Faezwan Ashwandie Ahmad, Iskandar Harun, Erzuan Gapar, Hafiz Ajas Japar, Zarul Fiqri Ahmad, Ikhmal Kamarulzaman (Sarawak); Ekmal Shahrin, Najmi Rosli (Melaka); Iqhmal Najmie Ismail (Terengganu); Zakry Asraf Roslan (Perak); Mahadir Harahap Khairuddin (Pahang); Syamel Johan (Johor), Ahmad Harith Naim Mohd Nasir (Kuantan Rangers).

