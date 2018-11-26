Three on guard duty shot dead at night market

SONGKHLA, Nov 26 — Four assailants disguised in women’s clothing shot dead two security personnel and an assistant village chief who were on guard duty at a night market in Kampung Thayi, Thepa, in the Songkhla province yesterday.

They were shot at close range while on duty at a guardhouse at about 5 pm (6 pm in Malaysia), said Col Suwat Cek Daud, head of the Huai Peling Police Station.

He said the assailants fled on two motorcycles, taking with them two M-16 rifles and a 9mm pistol which had belonged to the dead men.

The police recovered about 20 M-16 and pistol spent shells at the scene, he added.

Meanwhile, Yala Police chief Maj Gen Krissada Keawjandee said a ranger was injured when a home-made bomb exploded at 7.30 am (8.30 am in Malaysia) in the Jaha district of Yala province in restive southern Thailand.

The 10kg bomb, made from a gas cylinder, was placed in a rubbish bin by the road and activated with a walkie-talkie, he said to reporters.

“Their target was patrolling security forces personnel,” he said, adding that a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene to conduct an investigation.

In another incident in Thepa district, two volunteer security personnel were injured after a shootout with several suspects who attempted to run a roadblock. — Bernama