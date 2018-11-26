Matrade to promote global entrepreneurship culture

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will be organising its inaugural Youth Export Day 2018 on December 8, 2018 as an initiative to encourage youth active participation in international trade.

Matrade said the event would be an ideal platform to boost Malaysian youth’s awareness in international trade and on the importance of exporting as part of their business plan as early as possible.

In a statement today, Chief Executive Officer Ir Dr Mohd Shahreen Zainooreen Madros said the initiative would provide an avenue for youth under 40 to congregate and expand their business network.

“The event is timely as there is a vibrant entrepreneurial culture among Malaysian youth. However, many young entrepreneurs are still focusing on domestic business.

“In this context, it is imperative for Matrade to address the issue by nurturing and guiding them to be successful globally by first creating a closer engagement with them,” said Mohd Shahreen.

He said with faster market access via digital platforms, Matrade was ready to guide and support youth entrepreneurs in terms of providing market intelligence, export know-how and export opportunities to help them expand their business to over 234 markets that Malaysia traded with.

“Championing the youth agenda in international trade is in line with Asean’s aspirations as stated in the Asean 2025 Blueprint that aims to improve people-to-people connectivity, technology transfer and knowledge sharing among the young,” said Matrade.

It added that Asean has a high ratio of young population with strong consumer power as more than 70 per cent of its current population comprised people under 45 who played a huge role in the nation’s workforce apart from driving the economy.

The Youth Export Day 2018 will be held at the Menara Matrade in Kuala Lumpur and admission is free, with the first 2,000 visitors receiving special gifts. — Bernama