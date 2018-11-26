Selangor MB wants no racist statement over temple incident

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today appealed to all quarters to remain calm and not issue any racist statement or instigate hatred over the scuffle at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today appealed to all quarters to remain calm and not issue any racist statement or instigate hatred over the scuffle at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Putra Heights, near here early today.

He said that according to Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor, the incident was the result of a clash between two groups over a misunderstanding.

“I was in touch with Datuk Mazlan and he has given the assurance that the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The state government is confident that the police will carry out a thorough probe and take the appropriate action.

“I condemn any insolent act that transcends the law and triggers anxiety among the local residents and people of Selangor,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin said the Selangor government will not compromise with any element that wants to undermine peace and order in the state.

The police have so far arrested seven men in their 30s following the incident at the temple which resulted in several people getting injured and the torching of 18 cars and two motorcycles.

Amirudin also said that he had instructed State Socio-Economic Empowerment and Development and Caring Government Committee chairman V. Ganabatirau to correct an erroneous statement on the temple incident he had uploaded onto his Facebook account.

“I have made it clear that no one should issue statements that can be hurtful or unpleasant. We should leave the matter to the police to enable them to investigate what actually happened,” he said to reporters at the lobby of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

A check on the FB account found that Ganabatirau had replaced the earlier post with a statement that said: “I outrightly condemn this cowardly action by a group of intruders, who don’t have any authority to enter the temple with dangerous weapons, and attacked the civilians in the temple. — Bernama