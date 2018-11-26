MMEA conducts joint SAR for missing teen

Members of the joint search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving the MMEA attempting to locate a missing teenage girl in the waters of Tanjung Piai. — Picture courtesy of MMEA

TANJUNG PIAI, Nov 26 — The Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a missing teenage girl, who was feared to have drowned in the waters of Tanjung Piai here.

It was learnt that the maritime agency and authorities were informed about the missing 17-year-old girl at about 10.30am today.

Johor MMEA deputy operations director Captain Sanifah Yusof said the agency’s boat was transported to the scene after receiving information from the Permas police station in Kukup here.

“A SAR forward base was set-up at the Tanjung Piai fishing jetty near the scene to coordinate the search for victims.

“The victim was dressed in a purple t-shirt and brown-coloured jeans when the incident occurred,” he said in a statement tonight.

It is understood that the victim, along with five other friends from Ayer Baloi, had taken a boat to the area to play before three of them were met with difficulties among the small islands.

However, two other victims were saved and the victim was swept away by strong currents.

Sanifah said the SAR operation involved five boat and 47 members from various agencies, namely MMEQ, police, marine police, Fire and Rescue Department (BOMBA), Civil Defence and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

He urged the public to contact 999 or the Johor Baru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) at 07-221 9231 in the event of an emergency at sea.

“Members of the public are also advised to be more cautious in view of the uncertain weather conditions and take appropriate measures when at sea,” said Sanifah.