Amirudin: Increased population among factors free water only for B40 group

Selangor Mentri Besar Selangor Amirudin Shari speaks to the media after presenting the 2019 Selangor Budget November 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — The significant population growth in Selangor is one of the reasons why the state government had decided to provide free water only to the B40 target group beginning next year, said Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said due to this factor, the free water distribution had to be rationalised in line with increased state expenditures.

“During the administration of Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim (former mentri besar), the population of Selangor then (2008-2014) was only 4.6 million, but today the population has grown to 6.4 million.

“As a result we have to rationalise government spending based on current situation and the state’s financial position,” he told reporters at the State Assembly building lobby here today.

He was asked to comment on the government’s decision to provide free water only to the B40 target group beginning next year and not to all residents of the state as implemented since 2008.

Last Friday, Amirudin said the Selangor government would restructure the free water programme of 20 cubic metres a month with focus on benefiting those in the B40 group,

He reportedly said that the state government was confident that the B40 group deserved and would appreciate the free water more than others.

Earlier in the state legislative assembly, state opposition leader Rizam Ismail said the move to provide free water only to the B40 group would have an impact and was unfair to the M40 households whose income could probably be just slightly higher than those in the B40 group.

Rizam also urged the state government to give an assurance that following this, no increase in water tariffs would be imposed especially for non-commercial domestic consumers.

The issue also attracted the attention of Pakatan Harapan representatives in the assembly.

While supporting the move that the free water supply be targeted to the B40 group, DAP’s Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew said the M40 group should also be considered to receive the benefit as they too bear the burden of rising costs.

Ahmad Mustain Othman of Amanah however recommended that the free water supply be reduced to only 15 cubic metres per month to enable more people to enjoy the benefit. — Bernama