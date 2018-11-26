Hannah Yeoh: Local councils should not wait for complaints to take action

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said local councils should not wait for complaints or reports of damages in children’s playgrounds. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — All local councils are urged to be more pro-active in carrying out their duties, especially in matters concerning the safety of children.

For instance, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh, the local councils should not wait for complaints or reports of damages in children’s playgrounds.

“The local councils cannot sit in the office and wait for complaints. They should be more pro-active to ensure every day that the fields are safe for children.

“This is because children play without parental supervision and if anything is damaged, they would not know how to make complaints. So the local councils must be pro-active and conduct audits and ensure cleaning works are done every day,” she told reporters after attending the “Life at Work’ Award presentation organised by Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp) here today.

She was commenting on an incident where a 15-year-old teenager died after her head was entangled with a swing’s steel bar at a park in Taman Metropolitan on Saturday.

According to Sentul District Police Chief ACP S Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah, the incident occurred when the girl was playing with her relatives at about 6.30 pm

She was later taken to the Selayang Hospital before she was confirmed dead at 7.30 pm

However, Yeoh said, the ministry had not received a report on the incident, but would work with the local councils to ensure children’s safety in public areas. — Bernama