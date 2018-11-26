Report: Maszlee urges media restraint on negative news

Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik exhorted local news outlets today to not “sensationalise only negative issues”.

In a report by online portal Malaysiakini, Maszlee made the statement when asked to comment on missionary school SMK St Francis in Melaka that have separate canteens for Muslims and non-Muslims.

“When reporting news, we should not sensationalise negative (news) only. I hope the media will publish more positive (news) that can educate (other schools),” said Maszlee.

He said such sensationalism was detrimental to inter-communal ties.

The Malaysian Insight first reported the incident yesterday in which SMK St Francis Muslim students were allowed to dine only in the “Malay canteen”.

Maszlee said the original report regarding the school’s practices gave the impression that the same would happen throughout Malaysia.

However, Maszlee also clarified that he could not comment specifically regarding the Melaka missionary school.

“I need to look at this issue; when I don’t have enough information it is difficult to make a statement. I need to get the facts before making a statement,” said Maszlee.