Deputy IGP: Temple incident not racial clash

Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the scuffle at a Hindu temple in USJ25 near Subang Jaya early today was not a racial clash. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Nov 26 — The scuffle at a Hindu temple in USJ25 near Subang Jaya, Selangor, early today was not a racial clash, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said a preliminary investigation found that it is believed to be due to the acquisition of land in the area that was said to have been done “in an unpleasant manner” between the landowner and the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

“Perhaps the side wanting to take over (the land) engaged a group of Malay men to facilitate the acquisition. It is possible that they are gangsters and, of course, the Indian group attempted to check the intrusion.

“I have to clarify because it is a sensitive issue and I do not want anyone to take advantage (of the situation). There is no issue of a racial clash,” he said.

Noor Rashid spoke to reporters after the presentation of the Pingat Jasa Negara 2018 awards to 34 senior officers and 310 lower rank policemen. The event was also attended by Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

He said the incident was sparked off at about 2.30am after a group of about 50 men believed to be Malays intruded into the temple and this was realised by several Indian caretakers.

The caretakers contacted their friends and informed them of the intrusion, resulting in about 200 Indian men rushing there and cordoning off the temple, he said.

“During the siege, the police arrived at the scene. The intruders attempted to flee and a clash erupted between the two groups. As a result, three men were injured while several vehicles were reportedly torched,” he said.

Noor Rashid said the police will open an investigation into the incident, involving intrusion of the temple and the violence of the groups which resulted in the torching of 18 cars.

He reminded all quarters to refrain from circulating fake news over the incident for fear that it will undermine national security.

“We will meet with political party leaders, village heads and community leaders in the area to advise and explain what actually happened,” he said and warned that stern action will be taken against those who stubbornly circulate messages on the incident on social media.

Commenting on the circulation of a message abroad that Malaysia is not safe to visit between Dec 5 and 10, Noor Rashid said the information was inaccurate.

“Our country is safe and there is no racial clash. The police are in control and can prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

The incident is said to have occurred following a misunderstanding between two groups over the issue of the relocation of the temple.

Video clips of the scuffle had gone viral on social media. — Bernama