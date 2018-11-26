Nga urges Cabinet to discuss abolition of death penalty with select committee first

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming today urged the Cabinet to discuss the proposal to abolish the death penalty with the Consideration of Bills select committee set up by Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Nga Kor Ming today urged the Cabinet to discuss the proposal to abolish the death penalty with the Consideration of Bills select committee set up by Parliament in August.

Nga said the proposal had attracted much fanfare and debate among the public, hence, it was only appropriate for the matter to be discussed with the committee before any decision was made.

“I hope the Cabinet considers this matter as a huge issue like this should be discussed in more detail. Roundtable meetings can be held, as well as roadshows to get feedback from various levels of society so that the best result can be achieved,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong was previously quoted as saying that the Cabinet had decided for the death penalty involving 33 offences under eight acts to be repealed, including Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Liew said the decision, which was collectively made on Oct 10, also covered laws such as the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, the Weapons Act 1960, the Kidnapping Act 1961 and the Armed Forces Act 1972.

Meanwhile, Nga explained that Parliament had so far approved the establishment of six select committees including the one to review Bills.

He said there were 12 more committees to be set up in the future depending on the availability of office space and staff in Parliament.

The committee which will comprise representatives from the government and the Opposition, will also include relevant experts to discuss the issues brought forward to achieve more comprehensive results.

“This is part of the Parliamentary reform that has been promised and implemented. With this committee, the process of presentation or amendment of the bill will also be shortened as the Government and the Opposition will already have reached a consensus at the committee level,” he said. — Bernama