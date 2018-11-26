Marine police hold China-registered fishing vessel, arrest 10 crew

The China-registered fishing vessel that was detained by the MMEA during the Ops Jaksa operation at 3.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Penyusup in Pengerang November 25, 2018. — Picture Pictures courtesy of MMEA

KOTA TINGGI, Nov 26 — The Tanjung Sedili zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a China-registered deep-sea fishing vessel and arrested 10 crew members near here yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili MMEA director Captain Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said the vessel, registered in Fuzhou, China, was held at about 5pm by the agency’s patrol vessels during Ops Jaksa operation at 3.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Penyusup in Pengerang near here.

“An inspection found that the vessel had committed several offences such as failing to produce documents for entering Malaysian fishing waters, no docking permit, while the vessel and crew did not have complete documents.

“The vessel with 10 crew from China, aged between 21 and 53, is also suspected to sail from China without a captain or skipper,” said Zulfadli today.

However, he said no fish or cargo was found on board.

Zulfadli said that the entire crew will be investigated under Section 16(3) of the Fisheries Act 1985, Section 491B (1)(l) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for failing to inform the Marine Department director of their arrival and for fishing in Malaysian waters without a valid licence.

“If convicted, each crew member could be fined up to RM100,000, while the skipper could be fined up to RM1 million upon conviction,” he said, adding that the arrest is the sixth arrest for the year in the same case.