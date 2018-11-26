Eight nabbed over Ipoh coffee shop brawl

Police arrested eight men on Saturday for the investigation into a brawl at a coffee shop. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Nov 26 — Police arrested eight men on Saturday for the investigation into a brawl at a coffee shop at Bandar Baru Medan, Ipoh, the morning of the same day.

State deputy police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the eight, aged between 17 and 24, were also remanded for four days until Wednesday.

“Following the incident, where the recording has gone viral on social media, an operation mounted by police though D7 (Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division), state police’s Criminal Investigation Department and Ipoh district police, have arrested the eight on Saturday,” he said in a statement here today.

Investigations concluded that the fight was unrelated to race or gangsterism.

“It was more of a fight among friends that stemmed from unpaid debts,” he added.

Razarudin urged the people to stop speculating about the incident or spreading unverified information that can lead to unrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting that is punishable by a jail term of up to five years or fine or both upon conviction.