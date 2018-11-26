Putrajaya removes Bank Rakyat chief over alleged 1MDB audit tampering

Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof said Tan Sri Shukry Salleh has been sacked as Bank Rakyat chairman over his alleged role in altering the federal audit report on 1MDB. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Tan Sri Shukry Salleh has been sacked as Bank Rakyat chairman over his alleged role in altering the federal audit report on 1MDB, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

The minister said the immediate termination order was made using powers vested in him by the Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad (Special Provisions) Act.

“In connection, any decisions that have implications on Bank Rakyat made during Tan Sri Shukry Salleh’s tenure as chairman will be reviewed and cancelled if they are found to have harmed the bank’s interest,” he said in a statement.

A replacement will be named once the appointment process is finalised, the minister added.

Shukry was principal private secretary to Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the latter had been prime minister and was among eight people implicated by Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad in the alleged interference with the 1MDB audit report prepared by her predecessor.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has summoned all eight for its inquiry into the matter.

Separately, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police have also launched their respective investigations into this.

Yesterday, Madinah released a statement confirming that Najib, among others, directed that mention of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s presence at 1MDB board meetings be stripped from the final report.

The eight implicated also made additional changes and omissions to the report at various junctures prior to former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang’s presentation of the document to the PAC.