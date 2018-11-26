Former auditor-general Ambrin arrives at MACC

Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang is pictured during a media session on the third series of the 2014 Auditor-General’s Report, in Putrajaya, Dec 2, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang called at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today, presumably to assist in the investigation into the alleged alteration of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) final audit report.

Ambrin arrived at the MACC office at 3.15pm, according to a MACC source.

Reporters waiting at the main entrance of the MACC office failed to detect the vehicle he had used to come to the office.

Auditor-General Tan Sri Dr Madinah Mohamad, in a statement released to the media yesterday, disclosed that alterations had been made to the 1MDB final audit report on the orders of, among others, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Najib’s former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Salleh.

In the statement dated November 24, Madinah said the two crucial omissions in the report were on the presence of businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a meeting of the 1MDB board of directors and a paragraph containing two versions of the 1MDB financial statement for the year ended 2014.

MACC, in a statement yesterday, said it had opened an investigation into the allegation of the altered report and would call up several witnesses soon to assist in the probe. — Bernama