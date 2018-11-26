Don’t worry about rocking the boat, CJ tells new senior judges

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum (7th left) with the new Federal Court and Court of Appeals judges following their swearing-in at the Palace of Justice, November 26, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Judges must be bold in making their decisions and not allow possible criticism to dissuade them from rulings that could be unpopular, said Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Richard Malanjum.

The country’s most senior member of the judiciary said this to four Federal Court judges and five joining the Court of Appeal during their swearing-in ceremony at the Palace of Justice here today.

“We must avoid the herd mentality (as judges); if you feel you have good reason for dissent, go ahead. You do not always have to agree with the majority,” Malanjum said in his speech.

He also encouraged judges to translate their written judgments from Bahasa Malaysia into English, if possible.

Malanjum explained that doing so would increase the likelihood of these judgments being used by other legal jurisdictions within the Commonwealth.

“Should that happen, it would reflect well on the Malaysian judiciary,” Malanjum said.

He also cautioned judges against the pursuit of ranks and privileges, saying they should instead dedicate themselves to delivering justice.

“Deliver justice according to the law. Ignore external influences, but instead deliver good judgement for the well-being of the community and of society,” Malanjum said.

The four joining the apex court are Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Tan Sri Idris Harun, and Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan.

Those becoming appellate judges include Datuk Lau Bee Lan, Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, Datuk Yew Jen Kie, Datuk Nor Bee Ariffin, and Datuk Has Zanah Mehat.