OIC member states agree to achieve medicine and vaccines self-reliance

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states have agreed to contribute towards achieving medicine and vaccines self-reliance as concluded in the “Jakarta Declaration”.

All members agreed to this following the First Meeting of Head of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRAs) in Jakarta recently, a statement from Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) said.

The document emphasised in enhancing health level and well-being of community through self-reliance in the capabilities of producing medicine and vaccines including innovation and development of domestic medicine and vaccines industries.

OIC members are also ready to support BPOM suggestion to form a steering committee and working group which will further discuss issues of halal medicine and standards harmonization.

“These commitments are affirmed with formulating action plan which contains varieties of programs to manifest self-reliance in medicine and vaccine production,” said Head of BPOM, Penny K. Lukito.

The action plan includes reinforcing function and regulation of medicine regulators, developing effective systems towards false and substandard medicine as well as piloting medicine and vaccines production.

Cooperation with medicine regulators will also be enhanced through exchange of information and increasing the capacity of human resources to strengthen detection, prevention and response towards circulation of fake and substandard medicine and vaccines.

The event also has come out with discussion on topics related to medicine and vaccine including status of regulator/control systems in the field of medicine, the importance of NMRAs role in assuring safe, efficacious and standardized medicine availability and others. — Bernama