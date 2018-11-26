Masing: Sarawak govt provides assistance regardless of political affiliations

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing says it will be a mockery to Christianity if Mais and DBP were allowed to translate the Bible into Bahasa Malaysia, November 16, 2017. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 26 — The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is providing assistance in the form of grants regardless of the political affiliations or beliefs of the recipients, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing.

Masing, who is also state Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister, said, however, it was important that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that request for assistance, are deserving recipients and “Anak Sarawak” or Sarawakians.

“Just because you don’t vote for us, we don’t give (assistance)..I don’t think we should be in that category. Sarawak is better than that,” he told reporters after presenting minor rural projects (MRP) funds totalling RM459,500 to 46 organisations here today.

The funds come under Phase three of his ministry’s MRP grants for this year, which were presented to longhouses via the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK), Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), NGOs, sports clubs and societies from all over the state, outside Kapit.

Masing, who is also Baleh assemblyman, had presented similar funds to 59 organisations in Kapit last week amounting to RM1.082 million, bringing the total recipients to 105 and funds totalling RM1.5415 million under Phase three of his MRP funds for 2018.

On media reports that JKKK were directed to return federal grants, Masing said he was very surprised if such a case had occurred because the state government had never issued such a directive or discussed it in the state cabinet.

On another note, the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, said any application by the United People’s Party (UPP) to join the state coalition would need to be discussed with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the four state component parties.

“I don’t think GPS is an exclusive club at the moment but up to now GPS has not received any application from any political party apart from the four,” added Masing.

Following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election on May 9, PRS together with three other state BN parties left the alliance to form GPS as the ruling state government. — Bernama