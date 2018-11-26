MCA lodges reports over offensive image on social media

Penang MCA has lodged reports with the police and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over an image posted on social media, which it deemed offensive towards the political party. — AFP pic

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 26 — Penang MCA has lodged reports with the police and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over an image posted on social media, which it deemed offensive towards the political party.

MCA Bagan Division chairman Dr Tan Chuan Hong said the image was uploaded in a social media group yesterday depicting him with someone else’s face, holding a sign with a message “MCA have already profited millions of ringgit annually from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) and therefore opposes the increase of tuition fees for the two institutions”.

“MCA did not made such claims and lodged reports with the police and MCMC last night after the image was discovered by one of the MCA members,” he told reporters at the MCMC office here today.

Under Budget 2019 announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Nov 2 this year, Putrajaya allocated RM5.5 million for development expenditure to UTAR and TAR UC, but no operating expenditure.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong had cautioned that at UTAR and TAR UC might see increases in fees with allocation for operating expenditures.

But last Saturday, Lim had warned MCA that action will be taken against the party if it ‘punishes’ students by increasing tuition fees. — Bernama