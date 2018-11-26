Perak Amanah chief says party backs MB, reveals courted by Umno

Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi dropped a bombshell that he was offered the mentri besar post if the party leaves Pakatan Harapan. ― Picture courtesy of Asmuni Awi’s office

IPOH, Nov 26 — Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi today claimed he was offered the state mentri besar’s post by Umno earlier this month.

In a statement issued through his Facebook, the state executive councillor in Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumi’s administration revealed that he was approached by an Umno man on November 1.

Without naming the man, Asmuni said he was invited to leave Pakatan Harapan and offered the post of mentri besar.

“I was offered to form government with PAS and Bersatu. I rejected the offer straight away made by the individual who was well known to many,” he said.

On rumours of a move to topple Ahmad Faizal through a no-confidence vote during the coming state assembly sitting, Asmuni reiterated Perak Amanah was solidly behind the mentri besar.

“Other assemblymen from the component parties are also of the same stand. There are no problems (among us) that could affect the stability,” he added.

Yesterday, Opposition leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that there was a high possibility Perak could face another state election as there is a movement in the state executive council to topple Ahmad Faizal.

Speaking to reporters, Saarani alleged that this was due to the conflict brewing among the state executive councillors against the Perak mentri besar.

The Perak state assembly begins tomorrow with Ahmad Faizal presenting the state Budget for 2019.