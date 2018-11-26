Cops launch probe on 1MDB audit report tampering, will call in witnesses

CCID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh speaks during a press conference on the Perkeso scam in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The police have launched a probe on the alleged tampering of the Auditor-General’s 2016 report on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

This tampering was alleged to have been done upon orders by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the probe will cover several aspects.

“PDRM will call in several witnesses soon to give their testimony and assist in investigations on this issue,” he said in a statement today.

MORE TO COME