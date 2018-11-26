MP urges government to wade in on Media Prima industrial row

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference at Wisma Perkeso, Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Wahid asked the Human Resources Ministry today to intervene in the planned dismissal of Media Prima Bhd’s employees. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid asked the Human Resources Ministry today to intervene in the planned dismissal of Media Prima Bhd’s employees, accusing the conglomerate of violating the Collective Agreement (CA) with its staff.

He said the government should not leave the matter entirely to the Labour Court or Labour Department as this would be a lengthy process and send the wrong signal to employers that it is acceptable to ill-treat their staff.

“I hope the government will not remain silent. If they would dare violate a collective agreement, I believe other companies will do the same. We must stop this cruelty and the government must intervene before the employees are sacked at 2pm today.

“I hope the Human Resources Ministry will step in. I also call for the employer (Media Prima) to postpone the sacking and negotiate the issue with the unions, respect the law and don’t betray the collective agreement.”

The lawmaker said he would also bring the matter to Parliament’s attention.

Earlier, representatives from Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad’s Workers’ Union and the Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Berhad’s Executive Union had submitted a memorandum to Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran.

According to press reports, Media Prima notified the two unions on Nov 22 that 190 workers would be terminated with three months’ notice, offered a mutual separation, or put through a one-year programme to reskill and possible redeploy them.

The minister promised to look into the matter and help both parties through a negotiation process.

Kulasegaran said that there were apparent breaches of the CA, but stressed that this was secondary to resolving the industrial dispute.

“Based on the law there are many ways we can assist them but it will only trigger after a decision has been made by the employer.

“I want to keep that option open and I don’t want to say what must be done or should be done,” said Kulasegaran.