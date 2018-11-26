Minister: One-year tax break for women rejoining workforce

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the Life At Work 2018 Awards ceremony 2018 in Bangsar November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― The government will exempt from taxation the income of women returning from career breaks next year, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

The minister said this policy will be introduced in 2019 and valid for incomes reported during the period up to a maximum of 12 months.

“In 2019, to encourage more women on career breaks return to work, we are going to offer an individual income tax exemption to eligible women returnees.

“The key to attracting and keeping these women at work is to offer good work-life practices, including flexible working arrangements and supportive family-friendly practices,” he told reporters after attending Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) Life at Work 2018 Awards, today.

Kula added that the government-linked corporation will supervise and manage the national programme as part of the government's initiative to advocate and facilitate more women to return from their career breaks.

He said his ministry was committed to introducing balanced work-life practices throughout the country together with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and TalentCorp.

“Companies should strongly consider implementing work-life practices as there is much to be gained,” he added.

Also present at the event was Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Yeoh urged the private sector to also show its initiative in offering employees flexible work arrangements.

“The government has taken the first move, but I look forward to the private sector taking its first steps to offer their employees the long-due support systems, whether it is in the form of childcare centres in the workplace, or family-friendly, work-life practices,” she said.

The Life at Work Awards aims to highlight the value of work-life practices in the future of work strategy and to Malaysia's economic growth.

This year, 86 companies submitted their entries, with the Employees Provident Fund emerging as the top winner of the awards.