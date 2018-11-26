Singapore church council: Disney theme Orchard Road has ‘no connection’ with Christmas

The annual Chistmas street light-up on Orchard Road was launched on November 10, 2018. — Picture courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 — The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) has voiced its concerns over the “increasing secularisation and commercialisation” of Christmas to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), due to the “exclusive focus” on Disney characters lined up along Orchard Road as part of this year’s Christmas light-up.

In a letter dated November 19 and addressed to STB chief executive officer Keith Tan, the council stated that Disney characters have “no meaningful connection” to Christmas, which is a religious festival commemorating the incarnation and birth of Jesus Christ.

“This year’s light-up is particularly disappointing for us,” NCCS said.

“We are not against the use of Disney characters per se, but we wonder if they should be the sole focus of what is essentially a Christian festival.”

In Singapore, the public celebration of other festivals with religious roots, such as Deepavali, Hari Raya Puasa and Vesak Day are much less commercialised, with a “greater emphasis” on its religious nature, it noted.

Being an “essentially religious festival”, Christmas should not be viewed primarily as a money-making venture or an opportunity to market a particular commercial brand, the council said.

“The original meaning of Christmas has been effectively buried under the thick layer of this extensive and sophisticated brand promotion exercise,” it added in the letter signed off by Reverend Dr Ngoei Foong Nghian, general secretary of the NCCS.

Since November 10, Disney TV and movie characters such as Mickey Mouse and princesses Cinderella and Elsa can be seen along Singapore’s prime shopping belt. The light-up along the streets is part of a three-year collaboration between the American entertainment company and STB that will enable Singapore to host events and activities across the different Disney brands.

It is the first “branded light-up” in the event’s 35-year history, event organiser Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) said in a media release in September.

In response to TODAY’s queries following NCCS’ letter, ORBA and STB said that they work together each year with various organisations and partners to make the light-up “a distinctive and memorable affair with broad festive appeal for all visitors to Orchard Road”.

Ranita Sundra, STB’s director of dining and retail, and Steven Goh, ORBA’s executive director, said in the joint statement that this year’s “family-friendly Disney-themed light-up follows the same approach”.

“(It) is intended to complement the spirit of friendship and conviviality that we hope visitors will experience as they travel down Orchard Road.”

They added that the light-up is one of several components of the annual celebration on Orchard Road, which include The Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza and the Timbre x Food Village and Bar at the same venue.

“There are also various pop-up booths along Orchard Road, including one run by Celebrate Christmas in Singapore, which is an associate member of the National Council of Churches of Singapore. Together, these offerings provide a range of experiences for different groups of visitors, both Christians and non-Christians,” they said.

In its letter on Friday, NCCS said it recognises that Christmas is widely celebrated by non-Christians as a time of “feasting, gift-giving and spending time with family and friends”, and it welcomes and cherishes such “expressions of human joy and togetherness”.

“We also recognise the legitimate interests of STB and ORBA to leverage the general mood of celebration associated with Christmas to draw more tourists and Singaporeans to spend at Orchard Road”, it added.

“The NCCS is, however, deeply concerned about the increasing secularisation and commercialisation of Christmas in Singapore.”

The council urges STB to take its views into consideration when planning for Christmas celebrations here in the years ahead.

STB said that after receiving NCCS’ letter, it had reached out to the council “to initiate a conversation for both parties to better understand each other’s views and perspectives”.

“We look forward to the discussion with NCCS,” it added. — TODAY