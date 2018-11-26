Waytha Moorty appeals for calm over temple incident

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy speaks to reporters in Parliament, November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy has appealed to all Malaysians to stay calm over the scuffle at a Hindu temple in USJ25 near Subang Jaya early today.

He said that upon receiving various Facebook postings and video recordings on the incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, he contacted Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

“The minister has raised grave concern of the community on the affray which appears to be a threat to the breach of peace and peaceful co-existence of our multi-racial and multi-religious society as well as freedom of religion,” said a statement issued by the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The statement said the Deputy IGP has promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted on the incident.

“It has come to the attention of the minister that some people were hurt and properties within the temple premises torched, which has led to emotional tension among the community. There are also various unverified accusations being viralled,” it said.

So far, the police have arrested seven men in their 30s over the incident which is said to have been sparked by a misunderstanding between two rival groups and resulted in 18 cars and two motorcycles torched. — Bernama