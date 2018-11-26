Developer denies involvement in Subang Hindu temple clash

The scene outside the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple in Putra Heights. Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched during the incident that started at about 2am. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — This morning’s violent clashes at the Sri Maha Mariamman Hindu temple in USJ 25, Putra Heights had nothing to do with One City Development Sdn Bhd, the property developer said in a statement.

One City refuted allegations spread through social media that it had instigated the rioting over the relocation of the 140-year-old temple, saying the move had been decided in the courts four years ago.

“Those who have been following the issue can attest to the fact that One City has postponed the execution of the writ of possession several times, and tried its best to ensure that peace is maintained during the execution process.

“Allegations that One City orchestrated the said incident are malicious lies and we condemn any acts of violence or any insinuations that it would resort to such despicable acts,” the company said.

The developer stressed that it was only following the rule of law in relocating the temple which currently sit on land it owns.

“It is not to the advantage of One City to create an atmosphere of unease, unnecessary tension or aggravation on its own land as claimed as it would defeat the purpose of having gone through a lengthy legal process.

One City also said it will take legal action against those who persisted in making unsubstantiated statements against it over the temple relocation.

The temple was to have been relocated on November 22, based on a consent judgment in the High Court at Shah Alam, Selangor on March 11, 2014.

Violence broke out at the Hindu temple about 2am today when an estimated 50 people went on a rampage, smashing and torching tens of vehicles in the vicinity, resulting in injuries. A police patrol car was also damaged when stones were thrown at it.

Video clips of the clashes were quickly shared through social media.

Police have since arrested two men in their 30s for their alleged involvement in the riots and closed off the road leading to the temple.