Sri Mahah Mariaman Temple rioting incident — MCCBCHST

NOVEMBER 26 — The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) condemns in strongest terms the rioting incident which took place at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple early morning today where according to media reports a large group of attackers who were armed with machetes, sticks and other sharp weapons had shown up unwarned before holding up a temple priest and about a dozen devotees.

The MCCBCHST calls upon the Police to leave no stones unturned in bringing to justice all those who were involved in this ugly incident. Such act of violence must never be condoned. A temple is a house of worship and its sanctity must be maintained at all times.

The MCCBCHST urges calm among all peace loving Malaysians while allowing the police to carry out their duties professionally.

A united and harmonious existence has been our strength in building this great nation and we must not allow it to be compromised at any cost.

* Statement issued and endorsed by: Datuk Mohan Shanmugan Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim Christian Federation Malaysia (CFM), Sardar Jagir Singh Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC), DaoZhang Tan Hoe Chieow Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia (FTAM) and Venerable Sing Kan Malaysia Buddhist Association (MBA)

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.