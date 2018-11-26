‘John Wick 3’ has finished filming, says Halle Berry

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — It won’t be long now till we get a glimpse of the third instalment of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick franchise as filming for the new film is reportedly over.
Halle Berry, who is joining Reeves in the film, took to Instagram to reveal that she had wrapped up filming for the movie in Morocco. She captioned a shot of a glass of wine with: “It’s a wrap...CHEERS! A huge thank you to all the beautiful people of Morocco! Thank you for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so at home. #JohnWick3 has been a truly memorable experience!”
Berry, who is set to portray an assassin named Sofia in the film, went on to add: “I have so much respect for #KeanuReeves and this franchise, it’s been my honour to be a part of it!”
Other stars on board for the film include Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Ruby Rose, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos and Jason Mantzoukas.
John Wick 3: Parabellum is scheduled for US release on May 17, 2019.
