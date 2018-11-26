Khairy: Disappointing if Najib did order changes to 1MDB audit

Khairy Jamaluddin stresses that no one in the government should have the authority to amend or instruct the amendment of reports prepared by the Auditor-General's office. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said it would be distressing if former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is proven to have instructed that the federal audit of 1MDB be changed to mask Low Taek Jho’s direct link to the state investment firm.

However, the former minister noted that a statement by Najib’s lawyer yesterday gave a different account than presented by Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad over the alleged tampering.

Among others, the ex-PM’s lawyer insisted that Low’s presence in 1MDB board meetings had been disclosed to Parliament before.

“So both statements contradict each other and I think we should wait for the Auditor-General to clarify. At the same time, investigations have already started with a few being called to the MACC office to give their statements.

“It would be very disappointing if there were instructions to remove Jho Low's presence from the 1MDB board meeting as it is a very serious matter. So we should wait for the results of the investigation,” said Khairy.

He also stressed that no one in the government should have the authority to amend or instruct the amendment of reports prepared by the Auditor-General's office as these must be independent and impartial.

The former minister said it was normal for ministries to be criticised through an audit and such criticisms must be accepted and any weaknesses must be overcome.

Yesterday, Madinah issued a statement confirming that Najib and other former officials made various changes and omissions to Tan Sri Ambrin Buang’s audit report on 1MDB prior to its presentation to the Public Accounts Committee.