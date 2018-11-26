Deputy Speaker moots running death penalty repeal through Select Committee

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming says the issue of the planned repeal of the death penalty should not be rushed through and should be referred to the Special Select Committee for the Reconsideration of the Bill. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming has suggested the Cabinet refer its planned repeal of the death penalty to the Special Select Committee for the Reconsideration of the Bill prior to its tabling.

Speaking at a press conference in the Parliament building today, Nga said his proposal was based on the “strong” reaction by various levels of society towards the government's plan to amend 33 sections across seven Acts pertaining to the death penalty.

“The only discussion pertaining to the abolishment of the death penalty was conducted only by the Cabinet members. I believe this issue should not be rushed through. The death penalty has been in our laws since Independence.

“The proposal to submit this Bill to the parliamentary Special Select Committee is in line with democracy and the separation of powers doctrine. It should be submitted to the committee before being tabled in the Dewan Rakyat,” said Nga.

He also denied that this would delay the repeal that was promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, saying it would instead expedite this when it is tabled.

Nga explained that putting it through the committee would allow issues to be ironed out before reaching the Lower House, noting that the issue was complex due to its range.

“Otherwise can you imagine the amount of time it will take to debate the amendment for 33 articles of law?” asked Nga.

The committee was one of six approved by Parliament. It does not yet have any members but the DAP lawmaker was convinced this was a minor detail that could be addressed within this session.

He also said the committee would be able to gain a broader perspective regarding the abolition of the death penalty and could hear the opinions of experts such as law professors via roundtable discussion.

“Perhaps if it was sent to the Special Select Committee to discuss we can identify whether or not we will implement a total abolishment of the death penalty, or we might abolish the mandatory death penalty or categorised murder under different cases.

“Perhaps a first-time murderer can be classified as a second-class murderer while a serial killer or someone who rapes and kill will be classified as a first-class murderer.

“Since this involves multiple legal interpretations and the public are also debating the matter, I believe it should be referred to the committee. It defeats the purpose to establish the committee and then ignore it,” said Nga.

On a separate matter, Nga rejected claims of a conspiracy to oust Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faisal Azumu that purportedly included a PH state representative contacting BN assemblymen to seek a vote of no confidence.

He told Perak Opposition Leader Datuk Saarani Mohamad to stop spreading “lies and slander”.

“This is an act of desperation. I call upon the public not to entertain such politics,” said Nga.