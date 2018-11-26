12 firefighters douse vehicle fires at temple scuffle (VIDEO)

The scene outside the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple in Putra Heights. Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched during the incident that started at about 2am. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 ― Twelve firefighters took about an hour to control and douse the fires after several vehicles were torched during a scuffle between two rival groups at a Hindu temple in USJ25, Putra Heights, early today.

Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched during the incident in the vicinity of the Sri Mara Mariamman Temple that started at about 2am, said Petaling Zone operations officer Asst Supt Muhammad Zaikunor Afendi Muhammad Nordin.

He said the 12 firefighters in two trucks were deployed from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station and arrived at the scene at 4.53am.

“The fires were doused at about 6am. We were informed by the police that two people were injured in the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Muhammad Zaikunor Afendi said an investigation was going on over the damage suffered in the incident.

He said that as at noon, the firefighters were still at the temple to assist the police in the investigation.

The police are reported to have arrested two men in their 30s to facilitate an investigation into the commotion that took place at the temple.

They were picked up at the Serdang Hospital when seeking treatment for injuries suffered during the incident.

Video clips of the scuffle went viral on social media early today.

A massive traffic congestion occurred along the roads in the vicinity of the temple during the rush hour this morning as crowds of curious onlookers gathered to find out what had happened.

The temple was to have been relocated on November 22 as per a consent judgment on March 11, 2014, at the Shah Alam High Court. ― Bernama