Citing age, Altimet says won’t join AJL in February

Altimet already has a replacement to perform 'Bunga' at Anugerah Juara Lagu next February. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Nov 26 — Rapper Altimet has confirmed that he will not take part in the prestigious Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 (AJL) in February.

His song Bunga was among the 12 shortlisted during the recent Muzik Muzik semifinal.

“This announcement goes in line with my statement that I won’t be performing any more after I am 40 years old.

“And I have already decided who will perform Bunga at AJL. His name will be announced by the AJL production team in the near future,” he told Malay Mail.

Altimet, who will celebrate his 40th birthday tomorrow, said he will not succumb to pressure asking him to perform at the final.

“If I perform at AJL, then there will be requests from others as well.

“This was the promise I made to myself when I was working on my last album Air. I have done my best in the 10 years and now I have to move on to something else,” he said.

Altimet, a former member of Teh Tarik Crew, was confident his replacement would do well at AJL.

“He is not someone new in the industry. In fact, I approached him before the announcement was made to ask whether he would be interested to perform at AJL.

“Now that Bunga is in the final, he has agreed to it and we are currently working on the concept for AJL.

“He will bring his own element to the song and I am confident with his capabilities,” he added.