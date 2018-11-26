Al Shabaab claims car bomb strike near religious centre in Somalia

African Union soldiers take position outside the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel after an attack by al Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, March 28, 2015. — Reuters pic

GALKAYO, Nov 26 — A car bomb struck near a religious centre in central Somalia tonday and armed gunmen stormed inside to attack a controversial cleric, a local elder and the Al Shabaab group said.

“A suicide car bomb rammed into the centre of the controversial cleric called Abdiweli. Now the militants are inside and firing at those inside,” Farah Nur, an elder in the town of Galkayo, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

“A car bomb rammed into the centre of the man who insulted the prophet. Our militants are now inside and fighting goes on,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, a spokesman for the militant Islamist group. — Reuters