Mechanic loses RM20,000 to Macau scam

A man lost RM20,000 after he had been duped by a phone call informing him that the MACC had issued a warning notice for him. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Nov 26 ― A mechanic lost RM20,000 after being duped by a phone call that claimed he was being sought by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), as well as the police, for corruption, unlawful business, drug trafficking and also murder.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, aged 36, claimed that he received a telephone call at 3.40pm yesterday informing him that the MACC had issued a warning notice for him before the line went dead.

“About an hour later, he received another call, from another person claiming to be Insp Wong and was told that his (victim) personal details were linked in criminal activities in Labuan, such as unlawful business, drug trafficking, murder and corruption.

“Following which, the call was transferred to a Mr Lim, who claimed to be from Bank Negara and requested the victim to give the username and password for his bank account and then to go to the bank to make the verification,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim as was told and only then realised that he had been duped after finding that there was only RM567.81 left in his ban account, with RM20,000 transferred to another bank account, believed to be used by members of the syndicate.

He said the victim then lodged a police report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday. ― Bernama