I’m fine: Roseanne Barr shuts down heart attack hoax

Actress Roseanne Barr waves on her arrival to the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — Roseanne Barr is setting the record straight on a recent rumour circulating that claims she had suffered a heart attack.

Taking to social media, Barr shared a picture on Twitter of herself dressed in a t-shirt that looks like a corset captioning the snap: “I’m fine.”

She went on to add: “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

According to reports, a man who claimed to be the former Roseanne star’s assistant called Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan as he was recording a live Periscope video to apparently inform him about Barr’s heart attack.

It didn’t take long before fans started tweeting about the medical emergency while Stranahan later tweeted that the call from Barr’s real phone. He went on to clarify that he had spoken to her and that she was “fine”.