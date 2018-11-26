Deputy law minister: Alleged baby rapist to be tried for murder in regular court

Deputy Minister Mohamed Hanipa Maidin says the man suspected of raping an 11-month-old baby has been charged with murder and will be tried in a regular court. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Hazmi Majid, 36, will not stand trial in the Sexual Crimes Court Against Children, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The deputy minister in charge of law in the Prime Minister's Department said the man suspected of raping 11-month-old Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal ― better known as Baby Zara ― has been charged with murder and will be tried in a regular court.

“This is also a murder case and isn't purely a sexual case. I think there could be some problems if the case was brought to the Sexual Crimes Court Against Children.

“At this time I don't see it being brought to the special court. Since this is a murder, it will be taken to a normal court,” Hanipa said in a reply to a supplementary question from Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Barisan Nasional) during Question Time.

Hazmi, who works as a barber, was charged in the Magistrate's Court last week with murder, under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence.

The father of one is expected to be charged again in the Sessions Court this week with inserting an object into the baby’s private parts and anus, under Section 377CA of the Penal Code.