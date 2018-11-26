Johor prince lauds Health Ministry over funds for Hospital Sultan Aminah

A screengrab of Johor Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s comment on his official Facebook page today. — Picture courtesy of HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 26 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim congratulated the Health Ministry today for its allocations towards the upkeep of Hospital Sultan Aminah here.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Tunku Ismail also hoped the project to repair the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) damage caused by a fire two years ago could be implemented speedily.

“I have been informed that an allocation has been approved for repair works at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital including for the Intensive Care Unit that was burnt two years ago. The allocation is very important because there are many things that need to be repaired at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for the welfare of patients in Johor.

“I hope the project can be completed as soon as possible for the convenience of the people. Well done to the Health Ministry for being attentive to the issue at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital,” he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said a RM25 million allocation has been approved for sprinkler installation, wiring and other related works at the hospital pending preparations and checks by the Works Department.

He said an additional total of RM4.77 million has also been approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan to equip the hospital with an engineering service unit.

“Besides that, HSA has also appealed for an allocation of RM10.5 million under the11MP fourth rolling plan to restore its south intensive care unit (ICU) which was badly damaged during a fire incident some two years ago,” he was reported as saying during a working visit to both HSA and Hospital Permai in Johor Baru yesterday.