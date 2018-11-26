Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-morning

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.98 points lower at 1,690.9 after opening 2.84 points weaker at 1693.04 from Friday's close of 1,695.88. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed easier at mid-morning today on continued selling in selected heavyweights, in line with the overnight decline on Wall Street.

At 11.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.98 points lower at 1,690.9 after opening 2.84 points weaker at 1693.04 from Friday's close of 1,695.88.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 238 to 365, with 264 unchanged, 1,047 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 697.44 million units valued at RM354.1 million.

A dealer said buying demand in the local market was hampered by the weaker performance of Wall Street, which was affected by worries over the global growth outlook.

“Wall Street's S&P 500 closed in the correction territory due to concerns on the outlook for global growth,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM9.40, Public Bank declined four sen to RM24.76 and Tenaga was 10 sen weaker at RM14.70.

Of actives, MYEG rose two sen to RM1.14, Hibiscus Petroleum eased two sen to RM1 and Orion was 1.5 sen weaker at 10 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 27.92 points to 11,750.97, the FBMT 100 Index declined 27.29 points to 11,602.32, the FBM 70 shed 6.02 points to 13,867.93 and the FBM Ace Index was 36.26 points better at 4,976.45.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 34.55 points to 11,798.27.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 26.32 points lower at 17,288.27, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.02 point to 172.48 and the Plantation Index was 58.14 points lower at 7,124.01. ― Bernama