Police arrest two men over fiery clash at Subang Hindu temple (VIDEO)

Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the two men were arrested while they were seeking treatment at Serdang Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident which occurred about 2am. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 ― Two men, both in their 30s, were detained by the police to facilitate investigation on a commotion reported at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Putra Heights early today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the two men were arrested while they were seeking treatment at Serdang Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident which occurred about 2am.

“Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched in the incident. A police patrol car was also damaged when hurled with stones,” he told a media conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters here today.

The incident was believed to have happened following a scuffle between two rival groups on the site for the relocation of the more than 100-year-old temple.

A video on the incident went viral on the social media.

Police presence has brought calm to the area in and around the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Putra Heights, where a scuffle between two rival groups took place early today over the relocation of the 100-year-old house of worship.

Bernama found that the police have closed the road leading to the temple and traffic policemen helped to facilitate smooth traffic flow in the wake of heavy congestion this morning.

The crowds of people who had gathered in the vicinity of the temple have dispersed. ― Bernama