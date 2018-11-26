PPBM Youth wants probe into alleged plot to replace Perak MB

Several Perak state executive council members have openly expressed disagreement with several decisions made by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu since PH formed the state government after the May 9 general election. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 26 ― The Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership must investigate an internal conspiracy to overthrow Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as state mentri besar, Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said today.

The state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief added that is the allegation proves to be true, those involves must be removed from the state executive council.

“Such an action that has PH allies in a plot with the Opposition (Umno) assemblymen to overthrow the elected government absolutely cannot be compromised on,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hafez was referring to Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad who yesterday claimed a vote of no-confidence may be moved soon in the state assembly against Ahmad Faizal’s leadership.

Saarani claimed offers had been made to five Umno state lawmakers for their support in the no-confidence vote, but did not elaborate then.

First-term MB Ahmad Faizal is from PPBM. Several state executive council members have openly expressed disagreement with several decisions made by Ahmad Faizal since PH formed the state government after the May 9 general election.