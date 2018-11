A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, looks at US border patrol officers through holes in the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAN YSIDRO, Nov 26 — US authorities have re-opened the San Ysidro port of entry into Mexico after briefly closing it following an attempt by hundreds of migrants to breach a fence, the Customs and Border Protection agency said this morning.

It announced the crossing was re-opened in a series of tweets, saying that first pedestrian access was resumed, followed by vehicle traffic. — AFP