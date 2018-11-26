Everyone must join in to fight drug menace, national agency says

Shown in the photograph is a tiny plastic packet containing metamphetamine hydrochloride locally known as ‘syabu’. The National Anti-Drug Agency says everyone must join in to fight drug abuse in the society. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 26 ― All quarters should be strategic partners of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to realise efforts to eradicate drug abuse in the society, said Kedah state executive council member Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh.

The State Health Rural Development, Religion and Government Linked-Companies chairman said the responsibility should not be left to the government and the agency alone, but required cooperation from parents, teachers and the local community.

“We have no choice, but to collaborate and involve all quarters to address drug abuse which is becoming serious, a problem that will be impossible to address if it only involves AADK and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“It also requires cooperation from mosque congregations and the Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) to help and become close partners of AADK so that the problem of drug abuse in the society can be addressed together,” he said after presenting commendation certificates to media members and AADK volunteers at a “Aspirasi Rakan Strategik AADK” programme here last night.

Meanwhile, Kedah AADK director Mahadzir Elias said the participation of all quarters, especially the media, was crucial to enhance knowledge and awareness on drug abuse.

“The media has been of great help to to AADK in distributing information and making the public aware of the dangers of drug abuse,” he added. ― Bernama