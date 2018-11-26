Thauvin treble sees Marseille home in on Ligue 1 top four

Florian Thauvin’s hat-trick earned Olympique Marseille a 3-1 win over Amiens yesterday. — Reuters file pic

PARIS, Nov 26 ― Olympique Marseille closed in on the Ligue 1 top four with a Florian Thauvin hat-trick earning them a 3-1 win at struggling Amiens yesterday while Montpellier and Lille both slipped up.

The win lifted Marseille two places up to fifth on 25 points from 14 games, one behind third-placed Lille and fourth-placed Montpellier.

Lille were beaten 2-0 at Nice while Montpellier were held to a 2-2 home draw by Rennes, allowing Olympique Lyonnais to stay second on 27 points ― 15 behind champions and leaders Paris St Germain, who have won all their 14 games.

Thauvin carved out his memorable treble for Marseille after Bakaye Dibassy had given 16th-placed Amiens an early lead.

He put the visitors level in the 26th minute after good work by Morgan Sanson, fired them ahead in the 80th minute from a free kick and then sealed the win in stoppage time after team mate Dimitri Payet had missed a penalty.

Two goals by Montpellier's Andy Delort cancelled out Hatem Ben Arfa's fifth-minute opener for Rennes but the visitors salvaged a point thanks to a 71st-minute penalty from Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Mario Balotelli set up Wylan Cyprien to fire Nice ahead against Lille in the 25th minute and Allan Saint-Maximin wrapped up the contest with a clinical finish in the closing stages. ― Reuters