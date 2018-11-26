Slovakia rejects UN migration pact

Slovakia Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Bratislava Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia October 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRATISLAVA, Nov 26 — Slovakia yesterday said it will reject the United Nations migration pact set to be adopted next month, following similar moves by several other European countries, as well as Australia and the United States.

Leftist Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told journalists in Brussels that Slovakia “will in no way support this UN pact in Marrakesh and will not agree to it.”

“Slovakia doesn’t agree that there is no difference between legal and illegal migration, and we consider economic migration to be illegal, harmful and a security risk,” he added.

The Slovak PM added that “if the participation of any Slovak representative automatically means joining the Marrakesh protocol, no one, including (Foreign) Minister (Miroslav Lajcak), will attend the meeting in Marrakech on behalf of Slovakia.”

Lajcak, a supporter of the UN pact, had earlier said he would resign if Slovakia decided not to endorse the document. But Pellegrini yesterday said he believes he will be able to convince the foreign minister to stay on.

The UN Global Compact for Migration was agreed in July after 18 months of negotiations and is due to be adopted next month in Morocco.

It lays out 23 objectives to open up legal migration and better manage migratory flows as the number of people on the move worldwide has increased to 250 million, or three percent of the world’s population.

The pact has already been rejected by the US, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Australia. Bulgaria has also said it is inclined to reject the pact.

Slovakia and fellow eastern European Union states Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary had previously rejected a German-backed EU plan to introduce a mandatory quota system following the 2015 migrant crisis.

In June EU leaders dropped the plan, which would have distributed migrants and refugees across the bloc. — AFP