Cops detain man, seize drugs worth RM318,105

A man, believed to be a drug trafficker, has been arrested at a car park of a rest and service area in Juru. — iStock.com pic via AFP

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 26 ― Police arrested a man believed to be a drug trafficker and seized various types of the prohibited substances worth RM318,105 at a car park of a rest and service area in Juru, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said a team had carried out intelligence and surveillance on the car driven by the 41-year-old man since last week.

“In the 10.35pm incident, the man’s BMW car was found parked at the north-bound Juru rest and service area with the man in the driver's seat.

“Police found one plastic package of heroine weighing 5.9gm on the man and 3,710.2gm of heroin base in the passenger seat of the vehicle,” he said here yesterday.

Nik Ros Azhan said police also seized RM4,000 cash from the man.

“The police also seized the BMW car, two motorcycles and three designer label watches worth about RM100,000,” he said.

He said the man who was also tested positive for drugs, had been remanded for seven days until December 1. The case is being investigated Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama