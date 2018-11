Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko chairs a meeting with members of the National Security Council in Kiev, Ukraine November 26, 2018. — Mykhailo MarkivUkrainian Presidential Press ServiceHandout via Reuters pic

KIEV, Nov 26 — Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said this morning he would propose that parliament declare martial law in the country after the Russian military attacked and seized three Ukrainian navy ships in the Black Sea.

He said the parliament this morning could decide whether to approve martial law, which would restrict civil liberties and give state institutions greater power. — Reuters