Kit Siang: Najib should face parliamentary committee for meddling with 1MDB audit report

Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad confirmed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) and Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh had instructed certain parts of the 1MDB audit report to be expunged. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak should be referred to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges after the auditor-general confirmed he had ordered alterations to the original audit report on 1MDB, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP adviser pointed to yesterday’s damning testimony by Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad.

“This is a most shocking disclosure and a total abuse of power which attacks the very basis of parliamentary integrity and which must viewed most seriously by all Malaysians, in particular Members of Parliament,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Lim noted that even Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia had called it the “utmost betrayal of the trust given by the people”, if Madinah’s assertion were true.

“If it is established that Najib had tampered with the former Auditor-General’s audit report on 1MDB, then it is up to the Committee of Privileges to recommend to Parliament what punitive measure should be meted out to Najib,” he added.

In a statement yesterday, Madinah confirmed that the former prime minister Najib and his former private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh had summoned her predecessor Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and instructed certain parts of the 1MDB audit report, notably mentions of Jho Low’s involvement, to be expunged.

Jho Low, whose full name is Low Taek Jho, has been described as the mastermind behind the theft of billions of dollars from the sovereign investment fund and has been charged here and in the US with laundering money. He remains at large.

Najib later issued a statement on his Facebook page rubbishing Madinah’s assertion. He insisted that Low’s attendance during one of the 1MDB board meetings had been known and that his administration had not attempted any cover-up.

However, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said yesterday that it has begun investigating claims that the original 1MDB audit report had been tampered with and altered.