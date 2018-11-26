Holiday beauty buys that smell good enough to eat

Peppermint Candy Cane Body Butter — Picture courtesy of The Body Shop via AFP

LONDON, Nov 26 — With the holiday season just around the corner, beauty brands have been indulging their inner sugar plum fairies and concocting all sorts of festive scents. Here are five products that will have you smelling like Christmas in no time.

Peppermint Candy Cane

The Body Shop's new scented holiday range includes this dreamy-sounding “Peppermint Candy Cane Body Butter.” Not only will the butter have you smelling like your favorite festive treat; it will also keep your skin feeling hydrated and smooth, thanks to the addition of a healthy dose of shea butter.

Spiced Gingerbread Swirl

Bath & Body Works has launched a huge 300-piece holiday collection, featuring a mouth-watering array of delicious scents. In addition to its in-house classic perfumes, the brand has unveiled a new “Spiced Gingerbread Swirl” shower gel for 2018 that promises to envelop you in an aroma of "warm gingersnap, fresh nutmeg, orange zest, spiced brown sugar & roasted tonka."

Crushed Candy Cane Macaron

Want your house to smell like a crushed candy cane for the party season? Then look no further than Voluspa, whose ‘Crushed Candy Cane Macaron' candles contain notes of peppermint and baked cookies for a cozy fragrance. The cute jars can even be repurposed as jewelry holders once the flame has burned down. Cherry Scented All Nighter Setting Spray — Picture courtesy of Urban Decay via AFP

Cherries

If cherries are your thing, then check out Urban Decay's new ‘Cherry-Scented All Nighter Setting Spray,' which smells as sweet as it looks. Better yet, it will help your makeup last longer so you can dance the night away in your Christmas sweater without a care in the world.

Gingerbread Spice

Bring a little festive spice into your life with this scented eyeshadow palette from Too Faced, which features 18 shades of warm hues in matte and sparkly finishes that smell like the bakery of your Christmas dreams. Too Faced Gingerbread Spice Eye Shadow Palette — Picture courtesy of Too Faced via AFP

— AFP-Relaxnews