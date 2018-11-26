Limoges porcelain celebrates Gainsbourg, Sagan and Saint Laurent

The 'Chers Parisiens' collection by Maison Fragile and Jean-Michel Tixier. — Picture Courtesy of Dimaj Studio via AFP

PARIS, Nov 26 — Limoges porcelain maker La Maison Fragile has joined forces with the illustrator Jean-Michel Tixier on a collaboration celebrating four iconic Parisian figures. The result is a porcelain tableware collection hand-painted with 24-carat gold.

Mary Castel, the founder of the Limoges porcelain specialist, La Maison Fragile, and the Limoges-born illustrator Jean-Michel Tixier, share their common love for Paris, its symbols and its icons in the “Chers Parisiens” collection, celebrating four figures associated with the French capital.

The collection focuses on four Parisian figures: Musician Serge Gainsbourg, who lived in the city's Rue de Verneuil; the Bonjour Tristesse author Françoise Sagan; fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, a figure synonymous with the capital of fashion; and the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, who took her last breath in the city's Place de la Concorde.

The four icons feature on dinner plates (US$66 or RM277) and dessert plates (US$59), plus mugs (US$52) and coffee cups (US$55). Each piece features a portrait of the famous face, as well as a small motif specific to each icon: piano keys for the musician, typewriter keys for the author, macarons for the monarch, and scissors for the couturier.

These Limoges porcelain creations are painted with 24-carat gold. — AFP-Relaxnews