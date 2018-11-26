Pregnant woman killed on the way to hospital for delivery

ALOR SETAR, Nov 26 ― Fate dealt a cruel blow on a pregnant women who was on her way to the hospital to deliver when she was killed on the spot in an accident at the intersection of Kulim Hi Tech Park, near Kulim yesterday morning.

Maziah Shaa'ri, 31, and her brother-in-law Muhammad Ghani Abd Razak, 26, who was driver of the car, both died of serious injuries to the head and limbs in the incident at 6.27am.

Her two-year-old son was seriously injured while three other victims including the driver of the Proton Saga were slightly hurt and were treated at the Kulim Hospital.

Kulim District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar said Maziah from Taman Mutiara, Sungai Kob in Kulim, who was accompanied by four other family members, was at the time being sent to the hospital to deliver her baby.

He said the car driven by Muhammad Ghani was hit on the front right side by a Proton Saga car driven by a 37-year-old woman who was heading to Serdang from Padang Serai, at the intersection.

“We believe one of the cars did not stop at the intersection thus causing the accident, but we are continuing with our investigations to identify the cause of the incident. It is still too early for us to make a conclusion,” he said in a statement yesterday. ― Bernama