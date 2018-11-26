DPM: Malaysia to host third Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Award ceremony

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says Malaysia will host the Third Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony next month. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

DOHA, Nov 26 ― Malaysia is set to host the Third Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony, and it is scheduled to be held in Putrajaya next month.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Qatar's move to choose Malaysia as the venue for the event clearly showed that the government's effort to eradicate corruption was now receiving international recognition.

She said the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani himself would be handing out the awards to winners from all over the world, and he would also be holding a working visit to Malaysia.

“Malaysia was chosen because Qatar views Malaysia as an exemplary country in terms good governance, and they have noted the government's efforts to combat corruption,” she told a press conference with Malaysian media here yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is on a three-day official visit to Qatar, today had an audience with the Emir of Qatar, and paid courtesy calls on Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani who is also Home Minister, as well as Minister of Administrative Development , Labour and Social Affairs Yousif bin Mohammed Al Othman Fakhro.

She said various matters were discussed in the three meetings, covering aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation as well as other issues of mutual interest.

During her audience with the Emir of Qatar, Dr Wan Azizah said she expressed her desire for both sides to further enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation and exchange views on the problems of unity among Muslims and the Palestinian and Rohingya issues.

“I have also informed that Malaysia has a wide range of goods including quality cement supplies that can be exported to Qatar,” she said.

She said Malaysia also had great potential in the medical tourism industry and suggested that Qatarians needing treatment abroad opted for Malaysia for that purpose.

Dr Wan Azizah said in terms of economic cooperation, Malaysia and Qatar would discuss more on the proposal to hold a second Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting in Kuala Lumpur next year. ― Bernama